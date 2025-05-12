MADACC shelter overcrowded; plea for community help to ease burden

The Brief The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) is overcrowded. The shelter is currently housing about 50 more dogs than it has kennels. MADACC is now asking for the community for help.



Leaders with the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) say the shelter is overcrowded and overloaded.

What we know:

Kate Hartlund is MADACC's Community Engagement Coordinator. She is making no bones about the shelter's big issue.

"You can see every kennel is filled in here," Hartlund said. "We're just overcrowded, we need help, we need the community's help."

Hartlund said MADACC is Milwaukee County's stray holding facility. Right now, the open-door policy has the shelter overflowing with dogs. Hartlund said there are about 194 dogs in the building – and MADACC only has 149 kennels.

What they're saying:

"We don't get to close admissions, we don't get to close our doors," Hartlund said. "It is creating a lot of stress on the animals on the staff, on the volunteers."

Hartlund said MADACC is getting by the best way it can. She told FOX6 News the state of the economy might be a reason for the influx of animals. Hartlund also mentioned backyard breeding and accidental pregnancies contributing to the problem.

What you can do:

Regardless, Hartlund is asking for help to find the dogs a home.

"If you ever had considered adopting or adding to your family now is the time," Hartlund said.

Adopting, fostering or simply volunteering are all options.

"We are not meant to house animals for longer than a week," Hartlund said.

But some dogs have been at the shelter for three to four months.

"This isn't a MADACC problem, it's a community problem. We can't dig ourselves out of it ourselves," Hartlund said.

MADACC's adoption hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. On the weekend, the hours are from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Hartlund said if the adoption does not work out, there is a five-day period where you can bring the dog back.

