MADACC overflowing with cats, most adoption fees waived

MADACC is overflowing with cats and needs them to get adopted. It's reducing and waiving certain adoption fees to help make that happen. Head to the MADACC website or to a shelter to learn more and adopt!



The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) is overflowing with cats and is waiving adoption fees in hopes of getting them into new, loving homes.

MADACC says that right now, it's taking in an average of 175 cats and kittens every single week, most of them strays who have nowhere else to go. And it says it's only able to find homes or reunite an average of 13 cats per day.

So to help cats get adopted, MADACC has changed the following fees:

All cats and kittens five months and older who are ready to go home are fee-waived.

Kittens four months and younger who are ready to go home are just $50.

Foster-to-adopt kittens are $125, and adopters will receive a $75 refund the day of surgery once the kitten is spayed or neutered.

You can visit MADACC during adoption hours, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. You can always check out the available cats on the MADACC website.