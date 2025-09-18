MADACC overcrowding: Fee-waived adoptions available thru Sept. 21

article

The Brief MADACC has an overcrowding problem and is offering adoption specials. Now through Sunday, Sept. 21, fees are being waived for all ready-to-go dogs and cats.



The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) has a serious overcrowding problem – and it is now offering emergency adoption specials through Sunday, Sept. 21.

This announcement was made after MADACC just received 34 animals from a single house. Officials said there were 20 dogs, ten cats, two ferrets and two turtles. None of them were in good condition.

Adoption fees waived

What we know:

Fees are waived for all ready-to-go dogs and cats. Kittens 3 months and younger who are ready to go, the fee is just $25.

In addition, anyone who is missing a pet is encouraged to come to MADACC to see if their animal is there and reclaim them as soon as possible. Adopters and reclaiming owners are needed immediately.

What they're saying:

"This is an urgent situation," said Kate Hartlund, MADACC Community Engagement Coordinator. "We cannot take in this many animals on top of an already overcrowded shelter without the community stepping up to adopt. Every adoption makes immediate room for another animal in desperate need."

