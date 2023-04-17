MADACC 'Get The Fur Out' dog adoption promotion

article

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) and Friends of MADACC announced a brand new "Get The Fur Out" promotion for dogs because the shelter is reaching capacity.

MADACC is making it easier for people to find their new best friend by waiving dog adoption fees on the weekdays until further notice. Preselected dogs will not be a part of the promotion. Total adoption fees still apply on the weekends.

If you are interested in this promotion and looking at adoptable dogs, go to madacc.org/adoptmadacc/