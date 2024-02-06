MADACC new adoption promotions, 'we are hoping this helps'

article

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) and Friends of MADACC are excited to announce a special Valentine’s Day Promotion for dogs and a yearlong promotion for cats.

The dog promotion will go from Feb. 5 until Feb. 25, with the cat promotion spanning the entirety of 2024.

Currently, MADACC has over 60 dogs waiting for their new families. Thanks to Friends of MADACC, they are waiving fees from now until Sunday, Feb. 25, for all dogs that have been here at our shelter for over 30 days.

Adopters will still be responsible for the $12 license fee if you are a Milwaukee County Resident.

All adoptable and available dogs are listed here and dogs that are part of the promotion will have "I am part of the current ADOPTION PROMOTION" listed on their profile.

Adopters that live in Milwaukee County will be required to purchase a $12 license, but there are no geographical restrictions to adopt at MADACC.

"No dog deserves to sit in a shelter long-term, and we are hoping this helps get our long-timers into the homes that they so desperately deserve! We are hoping that adopters can take the money they saved on the adoption to help buy the necessary supplies needed for dog ownership," said MADACC is a new release.

Dogs in foster and "pre-select" adoptions are not eligible for the promotion.