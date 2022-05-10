MADACC 'Big Mutts' dog adoption effort underway

article

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) and Friends of MADACC on Tuesday, May 10 announced a "Big Mutts" promotion for dog adoptions.

The promotion will go from May 10 until May 29. It will focus on finding homes for dogs that have been waiting for a family at MADACC for some time.

A generous gift from Friends of MADACC will allow MADACC to waive adoption fees on dogs that are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home.

MADACC has seen a drastic increase in intake on animals, specifically dogs, in the last year. MADACC is looking to find homes for approximately 50 dogs.

Available dogs are listed online and as "Big Mutt". Adopters that live in Milwaukee County will be required to purchase a $12 license. Dogs in foster and "preselect" adoptions are not eligible for the promotion. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Statement from MADACC Executive Director Karen Sparapani:

"This has become a national critical concern in animal sheltering.

"Dogs over 40 pounds are being surrendered, or will remain unclaimed in shelters, in larger numbers than ever. People tend to focus on puppies or small breed dogs these days, when dogs of all ages and sizes make excellent companions. People need to look at individual dogs when they make their choices in the right animal to add to their family."