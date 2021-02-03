Expand / Collapse search

Lowe's offering Valentine's 'Night of Lowemance'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Holidays
(Courtesy: Lowe's)

Imagine spending a romantic Valentine's Day date night at a Lowe's. That's exactly what the home improvement store is offering 50 lucky couples.

Couples can sign up online for a chance at an intimate, splash-painting date night at their local store. Lowe's called the one-of-a-kind experience "A Night of Lowemance."

The evening would include light food, a celebratory toast and the chance to play with a curated paint menu courtesy of HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams Colors.

At the end of the night, attendees can take their black, splash-painted canvas home with them.

Lowe's only chose 10 stores for the exclusive Valentine's promotion; Milwaukee and Chicago made the cut. For more information and to enter, visit lowes.com/events/valentines.

