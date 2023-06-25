Lost children: Milwaukee police seek family of boy, girl

article

Milwaukee police need help to find the family of two children found Sunday around 6 p.m. near 30th and Center.

The child on the left is male, and the child on the right is female.

They are believed to be between the ages of 2 and 3.

The boy is about 3.5 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. He was found wearing an orange T-shirt and black basketball shorts with brown shoes. He has brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

The girl is about 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. She was found wearing a blue shirt, black sweatpants and white sandals. She has brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405. To provide information between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. please contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.