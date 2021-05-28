Long-term missing Milwaukee teen: police seek help from public

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a long-term missing Milwaukee teen.

Sean Carter

Sean was last seen on February 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. Sean is described as an African American male, 15 years old, 5’9", 120 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about Sean’s whereabouts, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401.

Please share to help us find Sean and reunite him with his family.