Long-term missing Milwaukee man last seen in July

article

Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 34-year-old man last seen on July 17, 2021.

Alexander M. Kruck is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, brown curly hair, and brown eyes.

Alexander may have traveled to Mexico or California.

If anyone has any information on Alexander's whereabouts, please contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7401.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News