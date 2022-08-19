Long-term missing man last seen April 17

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help locating a 36-year-old Milwaukee man last seen on April 17.

Ryan Withee is described as a white male, 5’10", 165 pounds, bald and has blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray knit winter hat, a black zip-up fleece, dark blue jeans, a dark book bag and brown work boots. Ryan has a tattoo on his upper left arm. Ryan may be confused.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7262.