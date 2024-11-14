Lomira stabbing; fight leads to 29-year-old man stabbed, 2 detained

article

The Brief A fight involving several people in the Village of Lomira led to one person being stabbed. A Lomira man suffered stab wounds – and was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment. A Horicon woman and Beaver Dam man were taken into custody.



A fight involving several people in the Village of Lomira led to one person being stabbed on Thursday morning, Nov. 14.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office received numerous 911 calls around 10:20 a.m. Thursday regarding fighting near the intersection of Linden Court and Linden Drive.

Two of the subjects involved in the altercation were seen fleeing the area in a vehicle. A witness was able to provide a vehicle description – and that vehicle was located entering Mayville while deputies were en route to the Lomira location. A traffic stop was made on that vehicle and a 23-year-old Horicon woman and a 19-year-old Beaver Dam man were detained.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A 29-year-old Lomira man suffered stab wounds. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say everyone involved in this incident has been detained. They identified this incident as isolated – there is no threat to the public.

Assisting the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was the Mayville Police Department, Mayville EMS, Lomira EMS and Fond du Lac Paramedics.