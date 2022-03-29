Locust Street Festival, Beer Run/Walk canceled for 3rd year

article

Locust Street Festival has now been canceled for a third straight year, according to the event's official website.

The shift comes roughly seven weeks after organizers announced the neighborhood celebration would be held on Sunday, June 12.

The once annual festival, held on Locust between Humboldt and Holton, features outdoor music from local bands as well as arts, crafts, food and drink vendors.

Anyone who preregistered for the festival's Beer Run/Walk will be refunded, according to the Locust Street Festival Website; it could take 5-10 business days.

The Tropoli Shriners had been announced as the beneficiary of the Beer Run/Walk's proceeds this year, according to organizers. More details can be found on the event's website.