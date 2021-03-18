Locust Street Festival canceled for 2nd year in a row

For the second year in a row, the 45th Annual Locust Street Festival of Music & Art has been canceled due to virus concerns. It was scheduled for June 13, 2021.

In a release Thursday, March 18, the festival's committee noted: "While the severity of the COVID-19 virus has been reduced in recent months, the Festival committee made the decision that it’s again best to cancel this year’s festival than to risk the health and safety of its attendees, artisans, staff, and organizers."

The festival is known for its kick-off with the Riverwest Beer Run. That also has been canceled for 2021.

With the cancellation, the Locust Street Festival and Riverwest Beer Run will next take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.