Locked vehicles broken into near 29th and Lapham; police seek suspects

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say at least eight locked vehicles parked near 29th and Lapham were broken into early on Wednesday, Feb. 2. 

Officials say the unknown suspects entered the vehicles in an attempt to remote property around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. 

Anyone with any information on these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

