Local nonprofit delivers holiday surprises to families in need

A local nonprofit is helping Milwaukee families get into the holiday spirit.

Voice of the Fatherless Child founder Monte Mabra said he always dreamed of a Christmas with a real tree, the lights and gifts underneath it. Now he's giving that to other families as a holiday surprise.

The nonprofit delivered trees, gifts and decorations to families in need. They stopped at 10 homes, bringing the holiday spirit to people’s doorsteps.

Monika Leslie

Monika Leslie just moved into her home and said she wasn’t expecting a Christmas tree in her new living room.

"You guys kind of saved Christmas, because my kids didn’t have a tree," Leslie said. "It does restore the belief in Christmas."

Mabra said the chance to give families what he always wanted growing up lights his spirit too.

"The ‘thank you’ is the paycheck," he said.

Mabra said he found families through Facebook and other organizations in the community. The group delivered the trees, set them up and decorated them with the help of Santa's helpers.

"Blessings do come true," Leslie said.

Mabra said this was the eleventh year they've given back to the community like this.