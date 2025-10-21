Lisbon crash: Children on minibike injured, woman charged

article

The Brief A car and a minibike crashed in the village of Lisbon on Oct. 18. Two children who were on the minibike were injured. A woman is now charged with two felonies in connection to the crash.



A woman is charged with two felonies after prosecutors said she was involved in a crash with a minibike that injured two children in the village of Lisbon over the weekend.

In Court:

Court records show 26-year-old Zuyelmar Barrios Alvarez is charged with knowingly operating without a valid license and hit and run. Her cash bond was set at $50,000 on Monday.

The backstory:

The crash happened in the village of Lisbon, at Lynndale Lane and Willow Creek Drive, on Saturday, Oct. 18. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said a driver and a minibike, which had two kids riding it, collided.

An 11-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the sheriff's department. Court filings said the boy "was not able to breathe on his own," had two broken legs, a severed fingertip and a "serious head injury." An 8-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Dig deeper:

At the crash scene, a deputy found the driver of the car involved. Court filings identified the driver as Barrios Alvarez and noted she did not speak English, so a Waukesha police officer came to the scene to translate.

Barrios Alvarez told investigators she was driving "15-20 miles per hour and did not see any other vehicle while she was approaching the intersection," according to a criminal complaint. She then saw the minibike as she entered the intersection and tried to brake and swerve but was unable to avoid the collision.

Court filings said Barrios Alvarez "immediately stopped" and got out of her car, but she did not call 911 because another person had called. She provided an Illinois driver's license and proof of insurance.

A witness provided video footage of the crash. Prosecutors said it showed Barrios Alvarez's car driving on Lynndale Lane and the minibike on Willow Creek Drive. A collision is heard at the intersection, followed by children "screaming and running away from the scene."

The complaint states the video appeared to show Barrios Alvarez's car "drive away from the scene for approximately two minutes and ten seconds before returning to the scene and being stopped by neighbors who exited their homes to assist with the injured children." Court filings said she did not stop and stay at the scene until witnesses confronted her.

Barrios Alvarez told deputies she'd been living in Waukesha for roughly eight months, per the complaint, but provided an Illinois driver's license. Court filings said an exception to state statute, which allows for out-of-state licensees to drive in Wisconsin, was not valid because Wisconsin was her residence.