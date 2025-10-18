Lisbon crash involving car, minibike; 2 children hurt, 1 critically

article

An 11-year-old boy was critically hurt and a 8-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after the minibike they were on was struck by a vehicle in the Village of Lisbon on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Vehicle crashes into minibike

What we know:

Officials said around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Waukesha County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a vehicle versus minibike crash in the Village of Lisbon.

The 11-year-old was transported by ambulance to a hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition. The 8-year-old girl was transported by family members to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The 26-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The Waukesha County District’s Attorney’s Office was consulted and will review charges for the 26-year-old.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Village of Lac le Belle and City of New Berlin Police Departments and the City of Pewaukee Fire Department.This incident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.