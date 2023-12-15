Lisbon fatal crash; Milwaukee man sentenced to 10 years prison

article

A Waukesha County judge sentenced Israel Martinez Lopez of Milwaukee on Thursday, Dec. 14 to ten years in prison plus another ten years of extended supervision in connection with fatal crash that killed his passenger in the Town of Lisbon in January 2023.

Martinez Lopez pleaded guilty in September to first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and homicide by use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol content. Three other charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

The crash happened at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon on the morning of Jan. 18. According to a criminal complaint, investigators found a Jeep and a Ford Excursion at the scene, both with severe front-end damage. The Jeep was found on its side with fire damage. There was a 50-yard debris field with at least one power pole severed and on the ground.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 NewsProsecutors say Israel Martinez Lopez was driving the Jeep. His passenger ended up trapped in the vehicle after the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Martinez Lopez was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The driver of the Excursion said the Jeep came into his lane as he was cresting the hill while going south on Townline and "appeared in front of him." He said he saw the passenger side of the Jeep before his airbags went off. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Witnesses told investigators the driver of the Jeep was speeding, with one witness estimating he was going 80 in a 45 mph zone. Two witnesses said they had to take evasive action to avoid being hit by the Jeep.

In the complaint, prosecutors noted that this particular stretch of Townline is "extremely dangerous" in that it is a narrow, two-lane road that is extremely hilly with blind spots.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Investigators believe that Martinez Lopez, speeding northbound in the Jeep, crossed the center line into southbound traffic on Townline and hit the Excursion, at which point the Jeep was "almost entirely into oncoming traffic."

Martinez Lopez was unable to provide a driver's license, prosecutors say. He was identified via his Mexico ID card. Prosecutors added that the man has never had a driver's license in the United States.