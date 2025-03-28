Lead crisis in Milwaukee schools; health officials answer questions

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Health Department fielded questions about the lead crisis in Milwaukee Public Schools. Tyler Weber, suggested the city and MPS might hire a third party to handle lead screening clinics in schools. Weber also laid out more basics about what an action plan for the school district might involve.



Officials with the Milwaukee Health Department made themselves available on Friday, March 28 to answer questions regarding the lead crisis within Milwaukee Public Schools.

Tyler Weber, the Milwaukee Deputy Commissioner of Environmental Health, did not have an official statement on Friday. Instead, he answered questions from the media for roughly 30 minutes.

Weber spoke about three schools that remain closed because of the lead cleanup that is underway – and lead testing clinics. In particular, he suggested the city may try to get testing in individual schools in the future.

"There is a potential we're exploring with MPS to hire a third party or third parties to go into the schools," Weber said. "We don't have the capacity to go in and set up lead screening clinics in each school, but potentially other organizations could. And that's a key piece of this plan that's being worked out."

Weber was also asked about an action plan for Milwaukee Public Schools – and what that plan might include for the school district.

"Action plan will include an improvement on their plan they already have," Weber said. "So how do they do lead safe work? How do they potentially onboard more contractors? Because we're going to need to work at a more faster, urgent pace than is happening now. You're going to potentially see a schedule of what schools would be cleaned and went thoroughly for lead hazards. I think just more details of how the work would be conducted."

Leading testing clinics available

What you can do:

Children’s Wisconsin Next Door Clinic

2561 N 29th St, Milwaukee, WI 53210

Begins March 20

Every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-4 p.m.

Walk-in clinic, no appointment needed

MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary (MBHS)

2461 W Center St, Milwaukee, WI 53206 (Operated by Children's Wisconsin)

Free Lead Testing Clinics for kids under 10 years old

Available on select Saturdays

This is a developing story.