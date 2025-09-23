Lawrence School child abuse; Waukesha child care teacher on trial

The Brief A Waukesha daycare center teacher is on trial for alleged abuse of several children. Prosecutors charge Heather Miller with four charges of child abuse and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The trial is expected to wrap up by Friday, Sept. 26.



Prosecutors say she hurt multiple children when she worked at a Waukesha daycare center. Now, Heather Miller is on trial.

Prosecutors charged 51-year-old Heather Miller with four charges of child abuse and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Three years ago, Waukesha police conducted a search at The Lawrence School. It came after parents took their child to Children's Wisconsin. They said the child was "lethargic, fussy and unwell" after daycare. Police say Miller set up mattresses to "lock cameras" and slammed a 1-year-old boy "face down into a crib."

Prosecutors said the child's "body bounced up and down" and Miller "held him down so hard" the child "struggled to breathe."

Prosecutors said Miller slammed another child's head into a pack ‘n play and toss another "8 to 10 feet," causing the child’s face to hit the floor.

In total, investigators said there were three victims, some with special needs.

Two other workers were charged with child abuse-fail or prevent bodily harm. Kathryn Asher and Annemarie Fraker are listed as potential witnesses in Miller's trial. Both are scheduled for plea/sentencing hearings in October.

The Lawrence school shut down. Waukesha police said it was operating at over 150% of its state-regulated capacity.

The Waukesha County jury consists of nine men and four women. One will be chosen as an alternate juror if needed.

The trial is expected to wrap up by Friday, Sept. 26.

