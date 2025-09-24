Lawrence School child abuse; child care teacher trial, day 2 testimony

The Brief Doctors and eyewitnesses testified in the Heather Miller trial in Waukesha County on Wednesday, Sept. 24. Miller is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and four counts of child abuse. Prosecutors say Miller hurt three children.



Prosecutors called doctors and eyewitnesses to the stand in the Heather Miller child abuse trial on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Heather Miller's former co-workers took the stand on Wednesday.

Kyerstin Henderson worked at The Lawrence School in Waukesha. She testified Miller threw a 1-year-old roughly six feet across the room. The boy was bleeding from his lip.

"She picked (the child) by the arm and flung him across the room," Henderson testified.

"You never took (the child) to the front desk to show the lip, did you?" asked the prosecutor.

"No, we have cameras, and I was nervous about what to do," Henderson replied.

A mother also took the stand on Wednesday, detailing what her then 1-year-old daughter looked like after leaving Miller's classroom.

"Red dots on her face that look like broken blood vessels," the parent testified.

Another worker at The Lawrence School told the jury what happened to the girl at day care.

"Heather grabbed her by the back of the head and held her down," said Kinsley Foster, former Lawrence School employee.

Prosecutors charged Miller with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and four counts of child abuse. Prosecutors say Miller hurt three children and even propped up a mattress to block her room's surveillance cameras.

FOX6 News is following a court order to avoid identifying the victims.

Police executed a search warrant at The Lawrence School in 2022.

Heather Miller's defense attorney plans to call about four witnesses.

The trial is on track to wrap by Friday, Sept. 26.