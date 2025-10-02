Lawrence School child abuse; directors failed to prevent abuse, sentenced

The Brief Two women who failed to prevent child abuse at Lawrence School Daycare in Waukesha were sentenced. Prosecutors say Annemarie Fraker lied to police about the abuse. She was sentenced to one year probation. The abuse was also reported to Kathryn Ascher several times, who did nothing. She was sentenced to prison.



Prosecutors say two women failed to prevent child abuse when they were directors at the Lawrence School Daycare in Waukesha.

Testimony and sentencing

What we know:

Testimony at Thursday's sentencing left the victims’ parents in tears.

Two supervisors who worked at the now-closed Lawrence School in Waukesha now admit they should have done something to help children being abused in their day care.

The Lawrence School

"I never wanted this to happen. I wish I could take it all back," said Annmarie Fraker.

Annemarie Fraker initially lied to police when asked if employee Heather Miller was abusing children. She testified for the state in Miller’s trial last week, helping prosecutors secure a conviction.

"We ask you take into account the role she played in helping bring the truth to light."

Parents were grateful Fraker finally told the truth. Miller abused three one-year-olds.

Annemarie Fraker

Prosecutors say she threw one across her classroom and another child struggled to breathe as Miller held her down.

"There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about the children involved," said Kathryn Ascher.

Prosecutors say Kathryn Ascher could have stopped abuse that spanned months.

Kathryn Ascher

Multiple witnesses reported Miller’s actions to Ascher.

"You completely failed in this case to protect these children," said Judge David Maas.

The judge sentenced Fraker to one year probation.

He sentenced Ascher to eight months in prison and four months of electronic monitoring along with two years' probation.

She was taken into custody immediately.

"Kathryn’s actions are despicable – to allow a known child abuser to stay employed working with innocent and vulnerable one-year-olds."

The woman who abused the children – Heather Miller – will be sentenced in November. She faces more than two decades in prison.