Lawmaker security at Wisconsin Capitol, no metal detectors installed

The recent fatal shooting of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband has Wisconsin looking at its capitol security. Regarding security, Wisconsin does not have metal detectors in its capitol. Wisconsin lawmakers say it's still early to decide if the capitol needs them.



Security is beefed up at the Wisconsin Capitol, days after a shooter killed a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband.

Some Wisconsin Democrats say their names were found in the papers of the suspect.

The Wisconsin legislature was in session on Wednesday, June 18, for the first time since the Minnesota shootings.

No metal detectors

What we know:

Capitol police had extra back up from the Wisconsin State Patrol. But there was one thing you didn't see there: metal detectors.

The Wisconsin Capitol doesn’t have them to get inside.

Wisconsin Capitol

The Badger State is in the minority on that.

The Wisconsin legislative audit bureau said 39 state capitols use metal detectors.

Back in 2023, a man with a gun inside the capitol said he wanted to see Governor Evers.

That sparked security questions.

Capitol in Madison

At that time, both Wisconsin’s governor and speaker were not in support of installing metal detectors.

Wisconsin's top legislative leaders say it's too early to say if things should change this time.

What they're saying:

"The thing that’s most scary is this didn’t occur in a capitol, it occurred at someone’s home. So the idea of trying to make the capitol into a fortress, I don’t know if that necessarily would even have ever done anything in this situation to help the awful situation that happened in Minnesota," said Speaker Robin Vos.

"These threats, even after the suspect has been apprehended, have had real impacts on the mental health of everyone impacted, and we request that you please respect the duress members and their families have been put through," said Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer.

Wisconsin State Capitol

Earlier this week, FOX6 told you about the proposal to shield lawmakers' home addresses from the public.

The state in 2024 did that for judges.

Both republican and democratic leaders wouldn't commit to that for themselves, nor did they commit to metal detectors.

But said they were open to longer-term talks.