Shots fired incident, NB I-43 closed at Keefe Avenue

MILWAUKEE - All northbound lanes of I-43 are blocked at Keefe Avenue due to reports of shots fired on the freeway, officials say.
Traffic backups extend beyond North Avenue.
MCSO confirms shots fired on northbound I-43
Northbound I-43 is shutdown at Keefe due to shots fired, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says.
This is a developing story.
