Last-minute holiday shopping; stores see boost

It’s down to the wire for last-minute holiday shopping.

Holiday shoppers at the Corners of Brookfield are anticipating a bright and merry Christmas.

"I know a lot of people do a lot of online shopping but getting out, I think it's more festive," said Lisa Cruz, one of the shoppers at the mall.

Cruz was buying for out-of-town guests and her dog.

"Groceries, lots of groceries, gift cards, you know whatever we could get on the last minute," Cruz said. "The stores were pretty chaotic."

While many have their eyes set on the North Pole, that didn’t stop shoppers from piling into stores on Christmas Eve to put those must-have gifts under the tree.

"We saw a lot of last-minute shoppers and a lot of gentlemen, but everyone was here to find what they were looking for and hopefully we have a lot of happy Christmases tomorrow," said Kendra Scott store manager Meg Crowley.

Crowley said hot items were flying off the shelves with stores averaging around 100 customers each hour.

The holiday crowd also spilled into nearby restaurants, like Grimaldi's Pizzeria.

"It has actually picked up a lot tonight," said Grimaldi’s server Megan Donoghue. "I have quite a few tables right now."

Whether working up an appetite or ending the night snapping photographs, when it's all said and done, shoppers say it's important to remember the reason for the season.

"Joy [is] spending time with family," said shopper Nicholas Duke. "It's not all about the presents, the presents are fun and nice but it's really getting to spend the time."