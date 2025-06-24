Expand / Collapse search

Las Gardenias Mexican Cuisine passionately prepared in Milwaukee

By
Published  June 24, 2025 7:30am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Las Gardenias Mexican Cuisine

Las Gardenias Mexican Cuisine

Brian Kramp is with the chef and managing partner of Las Gardenias Mexican Cuisine whose inspiration comes from her roots more than 1,700 miles away.

The Brief

    • FOX6's Brian Kramp checks out Las Gardenias Mexican Cuisine in Milwaukee.
    • Las Gardenias is located on Plankinton Avenue just south of St. Paul.

MILWAUKEE - If you like delicious Mexican food that’s been passionately prepared with high-quality ingredients, you need to head to Las Gardenias Mexican Cuisine in Milwaukee. FOX6's Brian Kramp checks it out.

Taste of Guadalajara

Taste of Guadalajara

Brian Kramp is at Las Gardenias Mexican Cuisine where small bites and main dishes will take you on journey to southwestern Mexico.

Birria and mole at Las Gardenias

Birria and mole at Las Gardenias

Brian Kramp is seeing why authentic ingredients are a key component to their birria and mole.

Flavorful ingredients at Las Gardenias

Flavorful ingredients at Las Gardenias

Brian Kramp is at the new authentic Mexican restaurant.

The Source: FOX6 News went to Las Gardenias Mexican Cuisine for this story.

Out and AboutFood and DrinkMilwaukeeSmall BusinessFOX 6 WakeUp News