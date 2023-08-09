Construction worker pinned under bridge; I-43 at Good Hope Road

article

A construction worker was taken to the hospital late Tuesday night, Aug. 8 after being pinned under a bridge on I-43 at Good Hope Road.

According to officials, the construction worker was extended high off the ground in a Genie Lift inside the basket. There was a paint truck passing by when it backed up and struck the arm of the Genie Lift.

As a result of the collision, the construction worker was pinned between the lift and the bridge beam. The construction worker suffered minor injuries to his back and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the paint truck was not injured.