Laptop donations for Milwaukee kids; 'It’s a door to possibilities'

Dozens of Milwaukee students were surprised on Friday, Sept. 29 with laptops.

The Hmong American Friendship Association and AT&T partnered to give away the refurbished laptops. To qualify, the kids successfully completed three digital literacy classes.

The goal is to set up young people for success.

"You know what’s in this box. It’s a door. It’s a door to possibilities, to opportunities, it's a door to your future," said Robyn Gruner, Director of External Affairs for AT&T.

The Hmong American Friendship Association has an internet cafe. The free internet access helps low-income student do their homework.