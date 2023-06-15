Lambeau Field construction worker injured, in critical condition

article

A construction worker was injured at Lambeau Field and taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday, June 15.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to the scene, and said the incident happened around 10 a.m.

In a statement, Miron Construction Co. said:

"An employee of a subcontractor experienced a serious incident on site and is currently in critical condition. We do not have further details of the incident to share at this time, aside from the fact that the investigation is ongoing, and we are cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities. Our main concern is for the individual involved, their family, and the team members on site.

OSHA identified the subcontractor as Mavid Construction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.