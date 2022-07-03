Lakefront Fireworks blast off after 3-year hiatus

A lot of preparations are going into the Lakefront Fireworks shot at Veterans Park Sunday night, July 3.

Karl Hoeppner and his family were eager to return to the Lakefront Fireworks for the first time in three years.

"Got some family members here and all the kids here. It's just a wonderful time," said Hoeppner.

You could call it a comeback for a tradition that goes back more than half a century.

"We’ve got grills going. We have vendors. You can go fly a kite. It's just gorgeous down here," said Guy Smith, the executive director of Milwaukee County Parks.

Smith said they started preparing for this event a year ago, hoping COVID numbers would be down enough to have the show.

From reserving portable bathrooms to fences and gathering extra staff and sponsors, the event requires organization and creativity.

"There's a lot that goes into it. I’m really thankful to our staff and partners for making this thing happen," he said.

Yes, it's a fireworks display, but for the city of Milwaukee, Sunday night is gearing up to be so much more.

"We’re just like, ‘Woo! We’re getting back to some sort of normalcy,’" said Smith.