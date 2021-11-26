Lakefront Brewery Black Friday beer; hundreds lineup to buy, savor

A Black Friday tradition was back at Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee – and hundreds braved the cold to get their hands on limited-edition beers.

"The first three years, we weren't warm at all. It was terrible. At this point, we figured out to bring a grill, got our cars here early, got the hot hands, we're ready to go," said Jesse Grosskreutz.

This is year seven for Grosskreutz camping out to get his hands on those Lakefront Brewery Black Friday brews.

"This is the coldest year, but our most comfortable year so far. We figured it out," Grosskreutz said.

Others did the same – bringing along chairs, grills, and even their own bacon for breakfast.

"It warms my heart to see everybody out here. Had to take a year off and you sit there and wonder if they're gonna come back and they did," said Russ Klisch, owner of Lakefront Brewery.

Hundreds of people waiting for the doors to open at 8 a.m. Once inside, people could grab this year's Black Friday beers – a Black Friday Imperial Stout, Imperial Brown Ale, or a Holiday Spice Ale plus a Vintage Black Friday beer.

"We age them for about a year in bourbon or brandy barrels, and good sipping beers. Fun, tasty, delicious and to share with friends. It's worth standing in the cold for," Klisch said.

"I got the four-pack and I got an extra Brown and a Lakefront 5 year," said Craig Schaefer, who got in line at 3:45 a.m. "This is supporting local businesses. It’s friends, it’s just absolute just community."

The 2021 Black Friday beers at Lakefront Brewery sold for $20 a bottle or $80 for a 4-pack – and only while supplies lasted.