Lake Park’s Ravine Road bridge in Milwaukee reopens

Lake Park Friends plans to celebrate the reopening of the Ravine Road Bridge in Milwaukee’s Lake Park at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

A news release says the century-old structure was closed in 2016 because of cracks in the surface and soil erosion around its supports. Lake Park Friends worked with Milwaukee County and historic preservation groups to ensure the restoration of the bridge. The entire project is projected to cost about $4.4 million, including $2 million in federal funds.

The original arched concrete footbridge was one of the key elements – along with the Grand Staircase and Pavilion – envisioned by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted when he designed Lake Park in the late 1800s.

Ravine Road Bridge in Milwaukee’s Lake Park (SKYFOX)

The bridge, which opened in 1905, was designed by renowned Wisconsin architect Alfred C. Clas, whose firm designed numerous landmarks, including Milwaukee’s Central Library, the State Historical Society headquarters building in Madison and the Frederick Pabst Mansion in Milwaukee, the news release says.

Lake Park, on Milwaukee’s East Side, is the only Milwaukee County Park listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The footbridge spans the park’s largest ravine and connects its north and south sections. It serves thousands of walkers, runners, and bicyclists annually.