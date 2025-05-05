Lake Mills thefts from vehicles; gun, power tools, credit cards stolen

article

The Brief Police are looking for suspects wanted for stealing items from vehicles in Lake Mills. The thefts happened in the overnight hours of Sunday, April 27, 2025. Stolen items included power tools, a handgun, and credit/debit cards.



Lake Mills police are looking for suspects wanted in connection to stealing items from vehicles on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

The Lake Mills Police Department says it received three reports of vehicles being entered in the overnight hours.

Items taken from these vehicles include cash, a 9mm handgun (with the serial number entered as stolen), a key fob for a 2022 Acura MDX attached to a small white leather wallet with driver’s license and debit/credit cards, a bucket of tools including a Dewalt Impact Drill, Fluke True RMS multimeter, channel locks, wire cutter, and a wire stripper.

Police say the victim’s cards were used in Milwaukee at 4:30 a.m. Records indicate they were used at a "Hometown Mart", but the exact location is unknown.

Surveillance video of the suspect vehicle

Three people were seen on surveillance cameras in the neighborhood and are possibly related to a silver Jeep Cherokee type vehicle that was seen in the area.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact Officer David Fritsche dfritsche@ci.lake-mills.wi.us or Sgt. Robert Miller rmiller@ci.lake-mills.wi.us.

You can also call the Lake Mills Police Department at 920-648-2354.