Mequon Culver's drive-thru robbery, man wanted: police

Mequon police said they are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Culver's on Monday night, Oct. 10.

Police said the robbery happened at the Culver's at Port Washington Road and Mequon Road around 8:50 p.m. The man passed a note implying he had a weapon and left with an unknown amount of money.

The man was driving a red Jeep Wrangler, police said. He is described as white and in his mid 30s or early 40s with black hair that was buzz cut. He was wearing a gray hoodie and a "COVID mask."

Anyone with information should reach out to the Mequon Police Department.