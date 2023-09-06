Waukesha Lake Michigan water switch; what to expect Thursday

Waukesha will celebrate finally switching to Lake Michigan drinking water on Thursday, a transition that's been decades in the making.

The city has been warning water users about some temporary issues that may occur when the transition takes place. The new water may initially smell and taste different, and minerals built up in the system could stain clothes.

"This store here, we’ll go through approximately 900 gallons in an hour," said John Albers.

As the owner of Westbrook Express Laundromat, Albers has a unique spin on the city’s upcoming water transition.

"Fourteen years ago, we were paying roughly $6 for a thousand gallons of water," he said. "Now we’re looking at around $13."

Westbrook Express Laundromat

All city water users will continue to pay more as Waukesha transitions to Lake Michigan water. According to the city, the average homeowner paying $102 per month now will pay $52 more by 2027.

"You have to do laundry – you have to do it," Albers said.

In July, Waukesha Water Utility general manager Dan Duchniak warned the new water could be dangerous for kidney dialysis patients and pet fish because of how it’s treated.

"If you’re washing your clothes, don’t dry them. If you dry them – you’ll end up with red clothes," Duchniak said.

Waukesha Water Utility

Duchniak said that’s because of the iron and minerals built-up in the system. He said it’s safe to drink and will only last a day or two. Albers doesn’t want to hang his customers out to dry, so he’ll flush all his machines daily until the minerals dissipate.

"If you’re in a home – and using a little bit of water. It’s going to be a little different," said Albers.

Waukesha's current groundwater supply does not fully meet federal radium standards. The city's historic $286 million water diversion needed special permission from states and Canadian provinces that surround the Great Lakes.

"I think you’ll see everybody – all the Waukesha laundromats are all going to start going up in the next month or two," Albers said.

If you experience discolored water, the city advises you to run cold water through your pipes. If you do end up with color in your clothes, don’t dry them and pick up products like Red-B-Gone or Iron Out to remove any discoloration. Additional information can be found on the project's website.

Homeowners should start getting the new water sometime between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18.