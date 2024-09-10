article

A scuba diver exploring a Lake Michigan shipwreck off the shore of Pleasant Prairie failed to resurface on Tuesday, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified around 11:30 a.m. about the missing diver. The shipwreck is approximately six miles from shore in more than 100 feet of water.

The Pleasant Prairie police and fire departments, as well as other agencies, are working together to find the missing diver. Search and recovery efforts remain ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.