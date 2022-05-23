Lake Michigan rescue near Milwaukee's McKinley Marina

article

Emergency crews pulled an individual from Lake Michigan on Monday afternoon, May 23.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office patrol boat and Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Team responded to the scene near McKinley Marina.

CPR was performed – and the individual was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Rescue near McKinley Marina, Milwaukee

There is no word on their condition.