Lake Michigan drownings, water safety experts issue warnings

After the body of a paddleboarder who drowned in Lake Michigan was recovered Tuesday, experts say drownings are a public health issue.

Experts familiar with Lake Michigan say some items – like paddleboards or kayaks – are too easy to access and don't come with a safety course.

At Lake Effect Surf Shop in Shorewood, you'll find wetsuits, surfboards and all things to get you ready to hit the waves. What you won't find is a paddleboard. Jacob Bresette, the shop's owner, said he stopped selling paddleboard because he felt they could be unsafe, calling Lake Michigan unpredictable.

"Just that little bit of wind there, and it can really get your board moving around," said Bresette. "What’s nice about renting surfboards is knowing that people are going to be, and remain close to the beach, which on paddleboards you can really start to venture avenues that are uncharted."

Instead, Bresette sells things like tethers to keep you attached to whatever you're floating on. He said to always wear a life jacket.

"Once you’re able to get back on your floatation, you have hours or days to signal for help," he said.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office identified 49-year-old Teresa Stiff as the paddleboarder who drowned. She was missing for nearly a week after getting in the water at Harrington Beach.

"With this stigma of drowning, it actually gets in the way of water safety education and outreach," said Dave Benjamin with the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

Benjamin said, if you're heading into Lake Michigan, check the wind forecast and leave inflatables at home.

"The most rescues that I have actually participated in are people in tubes, rafts, or other types of inflatable toys that they’re away from shore, and they have no way to paddle back," he said.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said, so far this yearl, there's been more than 20 drownings in Lake Michigan. Four of those have been in southeast Wisconsin.