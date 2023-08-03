Ozaukee County missing paddleboarder; Harrington Beach State Park

A 49-year-old woman went missing after going to Harrington Beach State Park Wednesday, Aug. 2 to paddleboard on Lake Michigan.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, it was reported that the woman went to the state park at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to paddleboard on Lake Michigan and disappeared.

The missing woman is 5'11" tall and 140 pounds. She was wearing a green one-piece swimsuit with a black life jacket.

The paddleboard is white and blue and was found in the Town of Holland around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.