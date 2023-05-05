Lake Express Ferry begins 2023 season; 4 daily crossings

The Lake Express Ferry launched its 20th season of providing high-speed ferry service between Milwaukee and Muskegon, MI this Friday, May 5 with four daily crossings, the first of which leaves the Milwaukee terminal at 6 a.m.

The four-engine powered ship provides the fastest ferry service on Lake Michigan, carrying 100,000 travelers from across the U.S. and the world. An average of 50 different foreign countries are represented annually among Lake Express’ travelers, who regularly impact the local and broader regional markets around Milwaukee and Muskegon, MI. The ferry is a favorite among travelers seeking to avoid Chicago traffic congestion when driving around Lake Michigan enroute to Michigan or Wisconsin.

With the addition of summer evening sailings on June 30th, Lake Express will provide six crossings of Lake Michigan.

"We’re thrilled to be celebrating our 20th season of ferry service on Lake Michigan," said Aaron Schultz, senior vice president at Lake Express. "It’s still one of the best ways to avoid Chicago traffic and enjoy a unique and comfortable experience while traveling to destinations in Wisconsin, Michigan, or beyond."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Passengers on the Lake Express can enjoy their experience in a variety of ways, from taking in unique Lake Michigan views from outside passenger and sun decks to relaxing inside the passenger cabin featuring first class-style seating in a variety of configurations. Wide aisles and a spacious cabin provide a unique travel experience.