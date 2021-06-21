Lake Drive trees could go for bike lanes, 'a tragedy,' neighbors say

You can't go down Lake Drive in Shorewood without noticing all of nature's beauty. A group of neighbors says we're in danger of losing it. A road project that could tear up the trees there.

Neighbors have put up signs along Lake Drive to save the trees, worried a proposed road widening project could take them and some of the green space out.

It's one of the most scenic roads in southeast Wisconsin. Glimpses of Lake Michigan glow through the branches.

"Look at this road and imagine it without the trees," said Charles Schmitt, concerned neighbor.

Neighbors who live along the stretch in Shorewood worry the beauty of the area might soon start to disappear.

"I just think it would be a tragedy to take out this green space that we’ve all enjoyed," said Schmitt.

A proposed Wisconsin Department of Transportation project would repair more than one mile of lake drive from Edgewood Avenue to Kensington Boulevard.

"We’re just trying to create public awareness of what’s going on," said Laura Arnow, concerned neighbor.

Some neighbors worry about the proposed plans to widen the road. The project would create bike lanes but impact parking, tear up trees and shrink the greenspace.

"We will have cars flying through here less than three feet away from the sidewalk," said Arnow.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Arnow is so concerned she created a group called "Keep Lake Drive Green." Neighbors have put up signs on trees and in their yards. They are asking the DOT to replace the road in kind, without disturbing the greenspace or compromising safety.

"If you widen this, it’s just going to be more dangerous," said Arnow.

Neighbors are going door-to-door, asking others to speak up so Lake Drive remains the way it is.

"It would be a tragedy to lose these trees," said Schmitt.

Advertisement

The project is slated to start in 2026. The DOT is still looking for input.