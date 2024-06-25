'LaCage aux Folles' at LaCage; Waukesha theater group puts on show

A musical to mark a major milestone.

What better place to stage "LaCage aux Folles" than the Milwaukee nightclub that’s named after it?

It’s makeup, dancing and a lot of camp.

Outskirts Theatre Co. ’s latest production is "LaCage aux Folles." You might know the plot better from the 1996 comedy, "The Birdcage."

Robin Williams and Nathan Lane starred in one of the first major Hollywood films to focus on LGBTQ+ characters.

"It [...] has so much heart to it and poignancy," said director Jonathan Hetler. "Hey, this is a couple that’s struggling and going through a tough time."

The Waukesha-based group always dreamed of staging this musical. For Outskirts’ 10th anniversary, and for Pride Month, they found the perfect venue.

"We’ve been in talks with LaCage NiteClub for over a year prepping this show," Samantha Paige, Outskirts co-artistic director and choreographer said.

The bar in Walker's Point is named after the original musical. La Cage is also celebrating its 40th anniversary.

"Larger than life characters that are in full drag, that are changing and ripping off wigs and rolling through this space," Hetler said.

There were tears and heartache during rehearsals, when Outskirts’ treasurer Jake Zappa was hit by a garbage truck and died .

"He was such a valuable part of our team," said Ryan Rehak, Outskirts co-artistic director and actor. "He was just so passionate about theater and the arts and all those things."

"LaCage aux Folles" is dedicated to Zappa. Rehak hopes the show brings joy, just like Zappa brought with every smile.

"He was a really great asset to the team," Rehak said. "He would have loved what this turned out to be."

"LaCage aux Folles" c ontinues this Thursday, June 27, through Sunday, June 30 .