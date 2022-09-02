Labor Day Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Labor Day holiday.
Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.
Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers
- There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Sept. 5.
- Reminder: Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review the schedule at milwaukee.gov/sanitation.
- Drop-off centers will be open on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Drop-off centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5.
Parking enforcement, tow lots
- No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Monday, Sept. 5.
- No overnight parking enforcement on Saturday night into Sunday morning (Sept. 4 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)
- No overnight parking enforcement on Sunday night into Monday morning (Sept. 5 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)
- No overnight parking enforcement on Monday night into Tuesday morning (Sept. 6 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)
- Vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.
- Overnight parking enforcement resumes on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (Sept. 7 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).
- Tow lots will be open Saturday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Tow lots will be closed Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5.
Milwaukee Water Works
- The customer service center will be closed for the holiday on Monday, Sept. 5 for in-person and live telephone assistance.
- Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.
- Customers can pay their bill and check account balances online anytime at milwaukee.gov/water.
- For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour control center at 414-286-3710.
For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online.