Expand / Collapse search

Labor Day COVID caution: Hospitalizations rising in Wisconsin

By
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Rising COVID case numbers not stopping travelers

As people head off to celebrate Labor Day Weekend, health officials remind travelers to be cautious of COVID-19.

MILWAUKEE - The COVID-19 delta variant and a rising number of hospitalizations are not keeping people from traveling for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

AAA said travel has been strong this summer, especially by car, but the organization stops short of making any projections for the weekend – saying it's too unpredictable.

Savanna King puts her feelings about COVID-19 precautions right on her face.

"I do not take my mask off unless I’m far away from everyone else," King said. "Might as well not be stupid about it and just wear the mask now."

At Milwaukee Intermodal Station, King got ready Friday, Sept. 3 for a trip up north to visit her dad. Then, she's off to a college in Scotland for four years. A positive COVID-19 test now could jeopardize the whole trip.

"I’ve been jumping through all the hoops to get my visa and everything, making sure I can fly on a certain day and whatnot," said King.

Greyhound Bus Station; Milwaukee Intermodal Station

It comes at a time when COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin could surpass 1,000 at any moment – and during a busy holiday travel weekend.

"I think the safest thing is to not travel. Having said that, there will of course be people who already have plans," said Dr. Nasia Safdar, UW Health's medical director of control.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Safdar said handwashing, social distancing and mask wearing pertain to both the vaccinated and unvaccinated as travelers hop aboard trains, buses and planes.

"When you have an effective tool at your disposal and not taking full advantage of it, you can’t expect it to work as effectively if everyone was using it," Safdar said.

Milwaukee Intermodal Station

As Diana Johnson got ready to leave for Chicago on Friday, she too clung to her mask.

"Now that it’s flaring up again, I think people should be more cautious. This is not a joke, OK?" said Johnson. "This is not a joke."

AAA expects traffic to be at its peak early Friday evening with another rush of people heading home Tuesday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Kilbourn Avenue Tunnels reopen in Milwaukee: DOT
slideshow

Kilbourn Avenue Tunnels reopen in Milwaukee: DOT

The northbound Interstate 43 on- and off-ramps at Kilbourn Avenue have reopened, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced.

COVID vaccine: Milwaukee County worker mandate
slideshow

COVID vaccine: Milwaukee County worker mandate

Milwaukee County officials announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county employees on Friday, Sept. 3

Summerfest COVID rules 'smooth' for some, didn't apply to all
slideshow

Summerfest COVID rules 'smooth' for some, didn't apply to all

Summerfest attendees will be asked at the gates to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 to enter, but FOX6 News found out firsthand that that did not apply to everyone.