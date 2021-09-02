COVID vaccine: Milwaukee County worker mandate coming

article

Milwaukee County officials will announce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county employees on Sept. 3, a news release obtained Thursday by FOX6 News indicated.

The mandate will take effect via administrative order and will be considered by the county board later in September.

According to the news release, the order would require workers to submit proof of vaccination – or a completed medical or religious exemption form – no later than Oct. 1. The policy would not immediately apply to unionized county employees.

The vaccination requirement, or approved accommodation, would become a condition of employment for any current and future job openings – excluding jobs with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Failure to comply with the order, the release indicated, could result in an unpaid suspension and "may lead to separation." Starting Jan. 1, noncompliance would also result in a surcharge on the county's health care plan.

County workers in "high risk or congregate living facilities" will be required to be vaccinated by Oct. 11.