Kyle Rittenhouse trial: KCOR activists hope for peace in Kenosha

As Kenosha waits for a verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, a group of volunteers is also taking part in critical conversations. Their goal is to preserve the peace in Kenosha.

This group was formed because of what happened in August 2020. The Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution, or KCOR, has spent four months building relationships in the community. Now, that work is put to the test, and they're hoping trust in one another can prevent more violence in Kenosha.

Away from the Kenosha County Courthouse, the city was quiet Wednesday, Nov. 17, the second day of jury deliberations, its waters calm; trends residents want to continue.

"The goal is to keep the community safe," said Caliph Muab-el, executive director of KCOR.

The group was formed in July as a direct response to the unrest and violence in 2020 which devastated parts of the city. Around 30 volunteers now use de-escalation tactics to interrupt violence before it begins, acting as a conduit between residents and law enforcement.

"It's about being able to hold a conversation with a person who's probably been through the same thing that you've been through before, so, you know, they look at you and they see that there's help there," said Nick Dennis, KCOR president.

Throughout the trial, KCOR says it has kept tabs on what's happening both inside and outside the courthouse, standing ready to ease the tension as necessary, but like the lighthouse for which the city is known, KCOR hopes peaceful demonstrations post-verdict can be a beacon of light to move Kenosha forward.

"This is a small, tight-knit community, and you know, one small severance could cause a whole ripple effect, and it could affect so many people," said Muab-el.

Muab-el said he doesn't believe demonstrations will turn violent or destructive as they did in 2020. Additionally, the Kenosha Police Department said Wednesday it has not received a credible threat toward public safety surrounding this trial.