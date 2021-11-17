Kyle Rittenhouse trial: 5 schools virtual with verdict pending

Five schools in Kenosha will transition to virtual learning through Friday, Nov. 19, Kenosha Unified School District leaders announced Wednesday, Nov. 17. According to a letter to parents from district leaders, that decision is being made with a verdict pending in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, and due to the schools' proximity to the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Below is the letter to parents from KUSD:

Greetings,



On Monday we shared that we would be moving Harborside and Reuther to fully virtual learning yesterday and today. Unfortunately, a verdict has not been reached in the Rittenhouse trial and activity surrounding the courthouse continues to grow. As such, we have decided to move Brass, Frank, Harborside, Reuther and Washington to fully virtual learning through Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, out of an abundance of caution due to the proximity of school boundaries to the courthouse and the number of students who walk to and from school.



We understand that this may impact our students in various ways, which is why we want to remind families of schools not listed above that you may choose to keep your children home if you feel that is in their best interest. If you decide to call them in, they will be excused.



While we have not been advised of any existing imminent danger, we feel this is the best course of action to protect our students and staff during an uncertain time. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement to receive support as needed in the days and weeks ahead.



Families of schools moved to virtual learning (Brass, Frank, Harborside, Reuther and Washington) may contact the Food Services Department at 262-359-6382 by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday to reserve a meal to be picked up at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the day it is reserved. Meals will be picked up at Door 13 located on the north side of the building.



We greatly appreciate your understanding and support as we work to maintain student and staff safety. If you have any questions, please call your child’s school office.



Thank you,

KUSD

The jury deliberated a second full day before going home without a verdict.

Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial on homicide and attempted homicide charges for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during a tumultuous night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Black man, by a white police officer. Rittenhouse, a then-17-year-old former police youth cadet, said he went to Kenosha to protect property from rioters.

He shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28. Rittenhouse is white, as were those shot. The case has become a flashpoint in the debate over guns, racial injustice, vigilantism and self-defense in the U.S.

He could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.