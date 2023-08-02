Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off; matchups set, Fiserv Forum Dec. 28 – 29

article

The matchups are set for the 2023 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off – which will take place Dec. 28 – 29 at Fiserv Forum. Single-day and two-day packages are available for purchase at FiservForum.com.

According to a press release, the third annual Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off will begin with the semifinal round on Thursday, Dec. 28 when Wisconsin takes on Air Force and Minnesota Duluth squares off against Northeastern.

The semifinal winners will meet for the title game on Friday, Dec. 29, preceded by the consolation match.

Last year, Clarkson won the 2022 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off after defeating UMass 6-3 in the semifinal and Wisconsin 3-1 in the championship game.

Information on the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off will be posted on Twitter @HolidayFaceoff and Instagram @HolidayFaceoff. To be the first to receive updates on the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off, sign up for Gazelle Updates.