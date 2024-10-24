Kwik Trip bed bugs, Waukesha location dealing with pest problem

article

The Brief A Kwik Trip in Waukesha is dealing with bed bugs that were found in a public restroom. A spokesperson said it is not considered an infestation, and the bugs were isolated to the public restrooms and a back room.



A Waukesha Kwik Trip is dealing with bed bugs, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The spokesperson said Kwik Trip believes someone brought the bed bugs in, and there is not an infestation. Pest control has been in the Grandview Boulevard store over "the last few days" to assess the situation.

The bed bugs are isolated to the public restrooms and back room, which the spokesperson said is not accessible to the public. Kwik Trip also said there is no food safety risk.

Documents from the Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use show an inspector went to the store on Wednesday after a pair of reports about the bed bugs. The documents said bed bugs are a "public health nuisance" but have not been found to create a food safety risk through the spread of pathogens that cause foodborne illness.

As a result of the pests, the restrooms are closed to the public and were treated again early Thursday morning. The spokesperson said portable toilets were being brought in for customers and staff in the meantime.

Editor's note: The tarp at the Grandview Boulevard Kwik Trip location is due to a remodeling project, not in response to the bed bugs.